Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James "Jim" Sherwin Perks. View Sign Service Information Flanders Morrison Funeral Home 197 South College Street Pembroke , GA 31321 (912)-653-4531 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Trinity Lutheran Church Funeral service 12:00 PM Trinity Lutheran Church Burial Following Services Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Ellabell-Mr. James "Jim" Sherwin Perks, age 91, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, December 9, 2019. Mr. Perks was born on October 14, 1928 to the late Cecil Samuel and Dola Jane Haney Perks in Belington, WV. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and later served 10 years as field office supervisor with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Washington, DC. He then established Perks Realty where he served as a real estate broker. He retired as office/sales manager with Ben Farmer Realty. Mr. Perks was a founding elder and was instrumental in the establishment of Trinity Lutheran Church where he was a longtime member. He was a supporter of the Red Cross with his lifetime blood donations totaling over 24 gallons. Mr. Perks enjoyed collecting cast iron toys, tin toys and toy trains. Some of his most enjoyable time was spent with his grandchildren in his toy room. He also loved attending his grandchildren's sporting events.



Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years, Dorothy Horne Perks; two sons, Tony Perks of Ellabell and Jeff Perks of Charlotte, NC; two daughters, Donna Johnson of North Augusta, SC and Leann Clifton and her husband Gene of Savannah; brother, Billy Perks of Springfield, OH; two sisters, Patty McCormick of Oak Park, MI and Doris Nuzum of Philippi, WV; nine grandchildren, Hollie Hutto, Kevin Johnson, Keith Johnson, Lance Johnson, Brett Johnson, Kaylee Perks, Kasey Perks, C.J. Stafford and Chad Grefski and numerous great grandchildren.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church.



Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jeff Webb officiating.



Burial will follow at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery.



In lieu of flower, please make memorial contributions to the Trinity Lutheran Church building fund, 12391 Mercy Blvd., Savannah, GA 31419.



To sign the online register, please visit



Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. James "Jim" Sherwin Perks.



Ellabell-Mr. James "Jim" Sherwin Perks, age 91, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, December 9, 2019. Mr. Perks was born on October 14, 1928 to the late Cecil Samuel and Dola Jane Haney Perks in Belington, WV. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and later served 10 years as field office supervisor with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Washington, DC. He then established Perks Realty where he served as a real estate broker. He retired as office/sales manager with Ben Farmer Realty. Mr. Perks was a founding elder and was instrumental in the establishment of Trinity Lutheran Church where he was a longtime member. He was a supporter of the Red Cross with his lifetime blood donations totaling over 24 gallons. Mr. Perks enjoyed collecting cast iron toys, tin toys and toy trains. Some of his most enjoyable time was spent with his grandchildren in his toy room. He also loved attending his grandchildren's sporting events.Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years, Dorothy Horne Perks; two sons, Tony Perks of Ellabell and Jeff Perks of Charlotte, NC; two daughters, Donna Johnson of North Augusta, SC and Leann Clifton and her husband Gene of Savannah; brother, Billy Perks of Springfield, OH; two sisters, Patty McCormick of Oak Park, MI and Doris Nuzum of Philippi, WV; nine grandchildren, Hollie Hutto, Kevin Johnson, Keith Johnson, Lance Johnson, Brett Johnson, Kaylee Perks, Kasey Perks, C.J. Stafford and Chad Grefski and numerous great grandchildren.Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church.Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jeff Webb officiating.Burial will follow at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery.In lieu of flower, please make memorial contributions to the Trinity Lutheran Church building fund, 12391 Mercy Blvd., Savannah, GA 31419.To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com. Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. James "Jim" Sherwin Perks. Published in BryanCountyNews from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for BryanCountyNews Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close