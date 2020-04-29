Ellabell
Mrs. Janice Kangeter Rogers, age 62, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 while under the care of Hospice Savannah. Mrs. Rogers was born March 7, 1958 in Bulloch County to the late George "Bill" Ireland Kangeter and Thelma Peck Kangeter. Mrs. Rogers was a bookkeeper at Bryan County High School for over 15 years and member of First Baptist Church of Blitchton. She enjoyed fishing and going to the mountains.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Tommy Leon Rogers; sister, Patricia Ann Branson and brother Larry I. Kangeter.
Survivors include her son, Dwayne Rogers and his wife Miranda of Brooklet; daughter, Becky Rogers of Ellabell; brother, Steve A. Kangeter and his wife Vicki of Manassas, GA; granddaughter, Leanna Brooke Rogers; brother and sister-in-law's, Dean Rogers, Cindy Rogers, Linda Rogers and Jodie Rogers and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation and funeral will be private.
Published in BryanCountyNews from Apr. 29 to May 6, 2020