Jason Albert Usher was born November 24, 1978 and passed away at home on Monday, April 27, 2020.

Jason was born in Savannah. He was a well respected licensed electrician by trade. After leaving high school, Jason worked with Andy Foley Construction for a year before beginning his career with Charlie at Burkett Electric and later establishing his own business, Usher Electrical.

Jason liked to shoot pool, throw darts, and watch football with his family.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Heaven Alyssa Usher who was born premature on October 13, 2003 and passed on October 26, 2003; his mother, Ellen Bell Snow; his grandparents, Eldon Darty and Margaret Usher; Aunts Janet Usher and Susan Usher; his sister-in-law, Diane Blount Beaty, and others.

Jason is survived by his loving wife, Kirstie Haymans Usher; two sons, Joshua Alan Usher and Jonathan Albert Usher; his parents, John and Debra Usher of Richmond Hill; a sister, Brandy Hester and her daughter, Lacey of Tennessee; a half-sister, Daphne Coyer and her children Jacob and Coralyn Wooten of Summerville, SC; his parents-in-law, Henry and Patricia Haymans of Fleming, GA; his sister-in-law, Jodie Haymans of Colonials Island, GA; aunts and uncles, Ann and David Usher, Alan and Peggy Usher and Mark Usher of Savannah along with their children, grandchildren; great-aunts, uncles, cousins, and many more loved ones.

He was loved by many and his Grandma Usher called him her "Darling Precious Angel".

Private services and interment will be held at a later date.

Jason's family wishes to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support during this very difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, gift cards are very much appreciated and a special fundraiser is being planned for the near future.









