1/
Jeffrey S. McNeal
1961 - 2020
Jeffrey S. McNeal, 58, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Memorial Health University Medical Center after a long illness.
He lived most of his life in Richmond Hill. He worked in the heating and air industry. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Lorri; mother, Laura; children, John, Jeffrey, Caitlyn, and Steven; sister, Lori; brother, William; several grandchildren; nieces, and nephews.
A graveside service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Cornith Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Robbie Norman officiating.
In keeping with CDC COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing will be observed, and we encourage the wearing of masks to help dissipate any risks to others. Family and friends are also invited to join the service via Livestream at www.facebook.com/cfhbchapel2.
Arrangements are provided by Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. To leave a memory or share a condolence, please visit www.carterbryanchapel.com.

Published in BryanCountyNews from Jul. 8 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cornith Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel - Richmond Hill
10512 Ford Avenue
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-2222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 7, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Jeff was the best fishing and hunting buddy I ever had. We will love and miss you always.
Rusty and Debbie Reynolds
Friend
July 7, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Jeff was a good man and will be missed by us.
Rusty and Debbie Reynolds
Friend
July 7, 2020
My sympathy and love for Marie and all of Jeff's family. May God's peace comfort you.
Eileen Newman
Friend
July 6, 2020
He will be missed! Prayers for his family! My God comfort you.
Sue Smith
Friend
