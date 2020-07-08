Jeffrey S. McNeal, 58, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Memorial Health University Medical Center after a long illness.
He lived most of his life in Richmond Hill. He worked in the heating and air industry. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Lorri; mother, Laura; children, John, Jeffrey, Caitlyn, and Steven; sister, Lori; brother, William; several grandchildren; nieces, and nephews.
A graveside service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Cornith Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Robbie Norman officiating.
In keeping with CDC COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing will be observed, and we encourage the wearing of masks to help dissipate any risks to others. Family and friends are also invited to join the service via Livestream at www.facebook.com/cfhbchapel2.
Arrangements are provided by Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. To leave a memory or share a condolence, please visit www.carterbryanchapel.com.