Jimmy Zervis, age 80, passed away at his home on July 31, 2019. He was surrounded by family in the days leading up to his death.

Jimmy was a loving husband to his wife of 59 years, Sue Ann, and a devoted father to his children. Perhaps, his greatest role was being "Papa" to his five grandchildren-whose lives he played an active role in. He will be sorely missed by all, as Papa was a generous man who never met a stranger.

He is survived by the love of his life, Sue Ann Zervis; his three children, Angela Long (Wesley), Cathy Stover (Keith), Gavriel Zervis, (Jenny); his grandchildren, Kirk Long, Kyle Stover, Allison Stover, Cailinn Zervis, and Zoe Zervis; and his two pets, Sophie and Kitty Boo.

The Zervis family would like to especially thank Brian Corley with Hospice Savannah, for his dedication not only to the excellent care he provided to Jimmy, but also for his role in supporting Sue Ann.

The family held a private memorial service.

Richmond Hill Funeral Home served the Zervis family.



