Joann Miller Canada
1939 - 2020
Midway

Mrs. Joann Miller Canada, 80, passed away at her residence surrounded by her family on Monday, July 27, 2020. Mrs. Canada was born in Blitchton to the late Charlie and Sarah Deloach Smith on October 28, 1939. She retired from Aetna after many years of service as a book keeper and was a member of Fleming Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, loved to help and serve others and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one son, Joseph D. Miller; two brothers, Calvin Smith and John Smith and two sisters, Audrey Davis and Edna Davis.

Survivors include her loving husband of 24 years, Albert M. Canada, II; three sons, Tracy Canada (Dawn) of Greenville, OH, Dwight M. Miller, II (Cindy) of Richmond Hill and Mark S. Miller of Midway; four daughters, Pam Miller (Rick) of Grayson, GA, Susan Canada of Union, IN, April Mosier of Wilson, NC and Lougena Hodges (Dustin) of Greenville, OH; brother, Steven Smith (Darlene) of Medrim, GA; five sisters, Doris Dickerson of Pembroke, Sara Lynn Wells of Pembroke, Elizabeth Saylor of Black Creek, May Smith of Pembroke and Debbie Myers (James) of Black Creek; four grandchildren, Brittany N. Miller, Joseph T. Miller, Matthew S. Miller and McKinley C. Day and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends will have the opportunity to pay their respects from 11:30 – 1:00 p.m. at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 the funeral home will limit the amount of guest at one time and ask that guest practice social distancing as well. Face mask are not mandatory but are strongly recommended.

Graveside service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Ash Branch Old Line Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com.

Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Joann Miller Canada.


Published in BryanCountyNews from Jul. 29 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home
197 South College Street
Pembroke, GA 31321
(912) 653-4531
