I am so sorry to hear about Ms. Redeye. She was my neighbor, and I was fully expecting her to recover and continue her life here in Pembroke. The world could use more people like her. She was a dear, sweat lady, and I will certainly miss her being across the street and stopping to visit occasionally as she was driving by. I pray for comfort for her family and friends during this time of sorrow. God Bless.

Jimmie Miles

Neighbor