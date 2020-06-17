Johanna E. Redeye (Jacobson), of Pembroke, Georgia, passed away peacefully at Seneca Manor Healthcare Center in West Seneca, NY after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was 77 years old. She is survived by her two daughters, Nancy Redeye (John Cappellino) of Eden, NY, Karen Redeye of Chicago, Illinois and her two sons, Martin Redeye (Michele) of Detroit, Michigan and Kevin Redeye of Salamanca, New York, a sister, Paula Kulchin (Bernie) of San Diego, California, brothers Fred Jacobson (Connie) and Arthur Jacobson (Theresa) of Salamanca, New York, seven grandchildren in New York, Michigan, Texas and California and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins in New York State and across the United States. She was a great friend of Bill's for over 30 years. She also leaves behind many devoted and cherished friends locally and in her former hometown of Salamanca, New York.
Born on July 24, 1942 to Francis (Hyde) and Leonard Jacobson of Salamanca, NY, she graduated from Salamanca High School in 1960 and began studying nursing before changing her focus to education. After moving to Ithaca, NY in 1961, she attended Tompkins County Community College and completed her Bachelor's degree in education at SUNY Cortland in Cortland, NY, all while raising three children. She began teaching in 1969 at Southhill Elementary School in Ithaca, NY before returning to Salamanca in 1975 to teach at Salamanca High School, Ellicottville High School and the John G. Oliverio Youth Camp in Great Valley, NY. She retired in 2004 after several years of teaching middle school in Savannah, Georgia. Pembroke, Georgia was her home for the last 19 years where she found great joy in her volunteer activities, her church, participating in the Bryan County Democratic Committee and spending time with her many close friends.
Johanna's greatest reward in life was helping others. After teaching during the day her attentions turned to helping those in need whether it was tutoring students, volunteering as an EMT at the local fire department or helping a friend in need. She loved music and played the piano since childhood. She shared her musical talent by playing the organ and piano for several churches in Salamanca and the high school choral groups. Her own composition, "Mr. Moon", was a featured song during a high school concert in the late 1990's. After retirement she stayed active in her church, Alpha United Methodist Church in Bloomingdale and volunteering at the Women's Detention Center in Claxton, Georgia.
Along with her passion for music, Johanna loved animals of all kinds. She cared for and adopted countless cats and dogs throughout her lifetime. She was always surrounded by furry friends including her three horses, two of which she raised since birth. She and her horse, Ellie, traveled together to Wyoming for a trail riding adventure in the 1990's with the Crosspatch Ranch of Little Valley, NY.
Friends and families may leave messages of condolence at Loomis and Loomis Funeral Home's website at www.LoomisoffersandLoomis.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Johanna's name to her church, Alpha United Methodist Church, 5 Hwy 80 E, Bloomingdale, GA, 31302 or via online at www.alphaumc.com. The family will hold a memorial service in Georgia to honor their mother in the near future when safety measures allow for travel.
Born on July 24, 1942 to Francis (Hyde) and Leonard Jacobson of Salamanca, NY, she graduated from Salamanca High School in 1960 and began studying nursing before changing her focus to education. After moving to Ithaca, NY in 1961, she attended Tompkins County Community College and completed her Bachelor's degree in education at SUNY Cortland in Cortland, NY, all while raising three children. She began teaching in 1969 at Southhill Elementary School in Ithaca, NY before returning to Salamanca in 1975 to teach at Salamanca High School, Ellicottville High School and the John G. Oliverio Youth Camp in Great Valley, NY. She retired in 2004 after several years of teaching middle school in Savannah, Georgia. Pembroke, Georgia was her home for the last 19 years where she found great joy in her volunteer activities, her church, participating in the Bryan County Democratic Committee and spending time with her many close friends.
Johanna's greatest reward in life was helping others. After teaching during the day her attentions turned to helping those in need whether it was tutoring students, volunteering as an EMT at the local fire department or helping a friend in need. She loved music and played the piano since childhood. She shared her musical talent by playing the organ and piano for several churches in Salamanca and the high school choral groups. Her own composition, "Mr. Moon", was a featured song during a high school concert in the late 1990's. After retirement she stayed active in her church, Alpha United Methodist Church in Bloomingdale and volunteering at the Women's Detention Center in Claxton, Georgia.
Along with her passion for music, Johanna loved animals of all kinds. She cared for and adopted countless cats and dogs throughout her lifetime. She was always surrounded by furry friends including her three horses, two of which she raised since birth. She and her horse, Ellie, traveled together to Wyoming for a trail riding adventure in the 1990's with the Crosspatch Ranch of Little Valley, NY.
Friends and families may leave messages of condolence at Loomis and Loomis Funeral Home's website at www.LoomisoffersandLoomis.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Johanna's name to her church, Alpha United Methodist Church, 5 Hwy 80 E, Bloomingdale, GA, 31302 or via online at www.alphaumc.com. The family will hold a memorial service in Georgia to honor their mother in the near future when safety measures allow for travel.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in BryanCountyNews from Jun. 17 to Jun. 24, 2020.