Ellabell- Mr. John W. "Winky" Miller, age 80 passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital. Mr. Miller was born September 25, 1939 in Willie, GA to the late Fred J. and Annie Clyde Darsey Miller. He was a graduate of Bryan County High School, a long-time member of Ellabell Methodist Church and was a senior lumber salesman at Shuman Owens Supply Company with over 50 years of service. Mr. Winky served on the board of Bryan County Planning and Zoning from 1979-1988 and was currently serving on the Board of Elections for Canoochee EMC, as he had for many years. He loved NASCAR and enjoyed fishing, but most of all, he loved his family. In addition to his parents, Mr. Miller was preceded in death by two brothers, Fred Warren Miller and William Kenneth Miller.
Survivors include his wife of over 58 years, Linda Smith Miller of Ellabell; one son and daughter-in-law, John "Barry" and Jenny Miller of Ellabell; one daughter and son-in-law, Malissa and Michael Sims of Ellabell; and one grandson and grand daughter-in-law, Forrest John and Melaina Miller of Ellabell and is expecting his first great grandson, Anthony John Edward "A J" Miller in July.
A graveside service will be held 11 A.M. Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Ellabell Methodist Cemetery with Rev. Clay Loadman and Rev. Andy Brownley officiating.
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. John W. "Winky" Miller.
Published in BryanCountyNews from May 6 to May 13, 2020.