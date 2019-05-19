Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Joseph Ralph Winters. View Sign Service Information Flanders Morrison Funeral Home 197 South College Street Pembroke , GA 31321 (912)-653-4531 Send Flowers Obituary



PEMBROKE

Mr. Joseph Ralph Winters, age 76 passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. Mr. Winters was born in Pembroke on March 12, 1943 to the late Rufus Harver and Bonnie Winters. He was a life-long resident of Pembroke and a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean War. Mr. Winters was a truckdriver and a mechanic for Dustcom Limited, a member of Northside Baptist Church and was an avid fisherman.



In addition to his parents, Mr. Winters was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Pye Winters; son, Stephen Wayne Winters and great granddaughter, Alease Blair.



Survivors include his daughter, Tracy Winters Castle of Savannah; sister, Carolyn Deloach of Nevils; brothers and sisters-in-law, Frederick and Dawn Winters of Midway, Robert Winters of Pembroke, Tim and Sue Winters of Groveland, Randy Winters of Groveland and Mark and Susan Winters of Bellville; grandchildren Anthony "A.J." Blair and Marsha Blair; three great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be 6-8 P.M Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the funeral home.



Funeral service will be 11 A.M. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in the chapel of Flanders Morrison Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Spencer officiating. Interment will follow in Northside Cemetery with military honors.



To sign the online register, please visit



Flanders Morrison Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Joseph Ralph Winters. PEMBROKEMr. Joseph Ralph Winters, age 76 passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. Mr. Winters was born in Pembroke on March 12, 1943 to the late Rufus Harver and Bonnie Winters. He was a life-long resident of Pembroke and a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean War. Mr. Winters was a truckdriver and a mechanic for Dustcom Limited, a member of Northside Baptist Church and was an avid fisherman.In addition to his parents, Mr. Winters was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Pye Winters; son, Stephen Wayne Winters and great granddaughter, Alease Blair.Survivors include his daughter, Tracy Winters Castle of Savannah; sister, Carolyn Deloach of Nevils; brothers and sisters-in-law, Frederick and Dawn Winters of Midway, Robert Winters of Pembroke, Tim and Sue Winters of Groveland, Randy Winters of Groveland and Mark and Susan Winters of Bellville; grandchildren Anthony "A.J." Blair and Marsha Blair; three great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be 6-8 P.M Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the funeral home.Funeral service will be 11 A.M. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in the chapel of Flanders Morrison Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Spencer officiating. Interment will follow in Northside Cemetery with military honors.To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com. Flanders Morrison Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Joseph Ralph Winters. Published in BryanCountyNews from May 19 to May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for BryanCountyNews Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close