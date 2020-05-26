Joyce (Lowery) Rowe
1947 - 2020
Joyce Lowery Rowe, age 72, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah.

Joyce was born in Social Circle, GA. She has lived in Richmond Hill most of her life. She retired from Richmond Hill Pharmacy as the store manager after many years of service. She loved talking to her customers at the pharmacy. Joyce was a former member of the Rotary Club of Richmond Hill. She liked to knit, to tend to her rose garden, to read, but most of all she loved Elvis.

Joyce is survived by her loving companion, Robert Bailey of Richmond Hill, GA; her children, Teresa Rowe Thompson (Ted) of Clemmons, NC, Richie Rowe of St. Paul, MN, Donnie Rowe of Hinesville, GA, and Brian Rowe (Samantha) of Savannah, GA; her brothers, Tommy Lowery (Georgia) of Bloomingdale, GA, and Thomas Lowery (Mary) of Register, GA; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A walk through visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Richmond Hill Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, May 29, 2020 at Richmond Hill Funeral Home with Pastor Alfred Banks officiating.

Burial will be held in Daniel Baptist Cemetery.

In accordance with the CDC, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing still applies and will be adhered to.

Remembrances can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 3815 (www.stjude.org/donate)

Published in BryanCountyNews from May 26 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Richmond Hill Funeral Home - Richmond Hill
MAY
29
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Richmond Hill Funeral Home - Richmond Hill
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
harold eckhoff
Friend
May 25, 2020
Teresa, we are very sorry that your Mom has passed. I always thought she was a nice lady. Prayer for you and all your family.
Jimmy and Tamme Clark
May 25, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person and Friend.We will love you and miss you always.
Tammy and Ronny Morris
Friend
May 25, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Mrs Joyce will be surely missed by many. Prayers for peace and comfort.
Obadiah Fulton Love
May 25, 2020
God bless
Lisa Wright
Acquaintance
May 25, 2020
So sorry for your loss .Prayers for the family
Cheryl Schumacher
Friend
May 25, 2020
Thoughts and prayers going up for All
Judy Crosby
Friend
May 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Bobby Jackson
May 25, 2020
Kenneth and Sandra Lamb
Friend
May 25, 2020
Will miss her smiling face. RIP God Bless
Bev Gorden
Friend
May 25, 2020
Joyce, your cheerful smile will be missed. Lifting prayers of His comfort to surround your family and friends now and in the days to come.
Cindy Shultz
Friend
May 25, 2020
Robert, I will miss her smile & her laugh. She always made me feel happy. So sorry for your loss.
Fonda Parker
Friend
