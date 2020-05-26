Joyce Lowery Rowe, age 72, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah.
Joyce was born in Social Circle, GA. She has lived in Richmond Hill most of her life. She retired from Richmond Hill Pharmacy as the store manager after many years of service. She loved talking to her customers at the pharmacy. Joyce was a former member of the Rotary Club of Richmond Hill. She liked to knit, to tend to her rose garden, to read, but most of all she loved Elvis.
Joyce is survived by her loving companion, Robert Bailey of Richmond Hill, GA; her children, Teresa Rowe Thompson (Ted) of Clemmons, NC, Richie Rowe of St. Paul, MN, Donnie Rowe of Hinesville, GA, and Brian Rowe (Samantha) of Savannah, GA; her brothers, Tommy Lowery (Georgia) of Bloomingdale, GA, and Thomas Lowery (Mary) of Register, GA; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A walk through visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Richmond Hill Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, May 29, 2020 at Richmond Hill Funeral Home with Pastor Alfred Banks officiating.
Burial will be held in Daniel Baptist Cemetery.
In accordance with the CDC, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing still applies and will be adhered to.
Remembrances can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 3815 (www.stjude.org/donate)
Published in BryanCountyNews from May 26 to Jun. 2, 2020.