Mr. Julius Wallace Roland
GUYTON
Mr. Julius Wallace Roland, age 81, passed away at Pleasant View Nursing Center in Metter on Monday, July 6, 2020. Mr. Roland was born in Augusta, GA on October 7, 1938 to the late John Paskel and Jimmie Louise Hubbard Seigler Roland. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and enjoyed writing, making cards for his family and friends and receiving cards from his family and friends. Mr. Wallace had a deep love for his family and his caregivers.
Survivors include a friend and caregiver for many years, Helen Branson of Augusta; nephew and caregiver, Ernest Seigler of Guyton and niece, Dorothy Edwards (Carl) of Guyton.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Sand Hill Baptist Church Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. with Brother David Feldkamp officiating.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Beulah Grove Baptist Church of Augusta and Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church of Augusta.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Sand Hill Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1936 Sand Hill Road, Guyton, Georgia 31312.
To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com.
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Julius Wallace Roland.

Published in BryanCountyNews from Jul. 8 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Sand Hill Baptist Church Cemetery
