Katherine Margaret Rollison, 73, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at her home under the care of her family and GHC Hospice. Born in Savannah, she had lived on St. Simons Island graduating from Glynn Academy. Later she lived on Hilton Head Island, SC before settling in West Virginia where she worked as an insurance claims representative until retiring. After retirement she moved to Richmond Hill in 2008. Reading, cross-stitching, gardening and looking after her cats were her pastimes along with serving her lord while attending Richmond Hill First Baptist Church.
Survivors are her daughters and sons-in-law, Amy Rollison Dobler and Drew of Midlothian, VA and Kate Howard and Jason of Richmond Hill; brother and sister-in-law, Alfred Gnann and Diana of Ellijay; grandchildren, Leland Dobler, Aubrey Dobler, Clayton Dobler, Mallory Howard and Eli Howard; several nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be Saturday, July 18 at 11 AM at Richmond Hill First Baptist Church with Bro. Tom Allmon officiating. Family will receive friends at the church.
Burial will follow at 3 PM in the Jerusalem Lutheran Church Cemetery in Effingham County.
Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici.