Katherine Thompson Strong passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Candler Hospital after a short illness. She was 91.

Katherine was born in Flats, NC on July 16, 1928. The family returned to Savannah, GA not long after Katherine was born, and she lived in Savannah for the rest of her life. In early childhood, she and her family resided at the family home now known as the Harper Fowlkes House, until it was sold to Aleta Harper.

She had a long career working for Friedman's Jewelers as an Accounting Secretary. Katherine never married but had a close relationship with her extended family who lived in Savannah. She is remembered fondly as chief babysitter and favorite aunt. She loved books and reading, especially Agatha Christie. She often gave books as gifts to the children in the family.

A lifelong member of The Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, Katherine lived downtown for most of her life. She never learned to drive but this never deterred her adventurous and independent spirit. In her later years, she could often be seen walking and taking taxis around downtown Savannah.

Katherine is predeceased by her parents, Joseph Churchill Strong and Maria McAlpin Strong; brother, Joseph Strong; sisters, Anna McAlpin Strong, Mary Leida Strong, Maria Strong Nichols (Samuel) and Susan Strong Lewis (Hugh).

She is survived by seven nieces and nephews; as well as many more great-nieces and great-nephews. The family wishes to especially recognize Katherine's niece, Kathy Lewis Gerber and the extended Lewis/Gerber families who took such good care of Katherine in her final years.

A private graveside service will be held at Laurel Grove Cemetery on Friday, January 24, 2020 where Katherine will be interred in the McAlpin family plot.

