Katie Alexandra Scholle, age 27, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
Katie was born in Savannah to the late Cheryl Kicklighter Scholle and Craig Scholle. She was a 2012 graduate of Richmond Hill High School. Katie worked as a waitress for many years and then worked for Dan Vaden for over 5 years.
She was an animal lover who was tender hearted and passionate. She was a proud mom to her dog Zeus. Katie was a bookworm and liked to knit. She taught herself to play the guitar at a young age.
Katie is survived by her father, CW3 Craig Sholle, U.S. Army (RET) of Richmond Hill; her sisters, Hunter and Emily (Shavatica); her brother, Chris; her paternal grandmother, Jeri Scholle.
A "Celebration of Life" service for Katie will be held at 4 p.m., Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Richmond Hill Funeral Home with close friends and family. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia (helpendhunger.org
) or in memory to her mother to: Hospice Savannah, P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416
A golden heart stopped beating,
Hard working hands to rest.
God broke our hearts to prove to us,
He only takes the best.