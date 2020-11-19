1/1
Katie Alexandra Scholle
1993 - 2020
Katie Alexandra Scholle, age 27, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Katie was born in Savannah to the late Cheryl Kicklighter Scholle and Craig Scholle. She was a 2012 graduate of Richmond Hill High School. Katie worked as a waitress for many years and then worked for Dan Vaden for over 5 years.

She was an animal lover who was tender hearted and passionate. She was a proud mom to her dog Zeus. Katie was a bookworm and liked to knit. She taught herself to play the guitar at a young age.

Katie is survived by her father, CW3 Craig Sholle, U.S. Army (RET) of Richmond Hill; her sisters, Hunter and Emily (Shavatica); her brother, Chris; her paternal grandmother, Jeri Scholle.

A "Celebration of Life" service for Katie will be held at 4 p.m., Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Richmond Hill Funeral Home with close friends and family. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia (helpendhunger.org) or in memory to her mother to: Hospice Savannah, P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416

A golden heart stopped beating,

Hard working hands to rest.

God broke our hearts to prove to us,

He only takes the best.

Published in BryanCountyNews from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Richmond Hill Funeral Home
NOV
17
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Richmond Hill Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Richmond Hill Funeral Home
8901 Ford Ave.
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-7575
November 18, 2020
Cluster of 50 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Isaac Taylor
November 17, 2020
So sorry to hear of your passing. Will be praying for your family.
Logan Jones
Classmate
November 17, 2020
She was such a beautiful person! I’m glad I got to know her for the short time that I did! Fly high girl ❤
Shaunice Hutchinson
Coworker
November 16, 2020
We are deeply saddened to learn of Katie’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family. She will be missed.
Roy & Colette Williamson
Family
November 14, 2020
She was one of the most unique pure hearted people you could meet. I smile at the memories we all share. You were amazing Katie. I’m so happy God gave me the chance to meet you and to be called your sister. I love you may we meet again. Love -teezymacsqueezy in your voice
Teezy Morris
Family
November 13, 2020
Rest In Peace Katie!!
Shanell Bryan
Coworker
November 13, 2020
Enjoyed working with a wonderful, smart young lady.
Sending thoughts and prayers to your family.
Lynn Turner
Coworker
November 13, 2020
You was so funny and sweet, you made me laugh almost every time we spoke!! I will miss all our snapchats with all the pictures of our fur babies. Godspeed my friend.
Sasha Kimble
Friend
November 13, 2020
I love you Gork 2!! I don't think I actually said that enough, but I really hope you knew that
Megan Dodson
Friend
November 13, 2020
My heart goes out to you, your daughters, and your family. It is true that God only takes the best. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Kristen Algiers
Neighbor
November 12, 2020
I'm so sad to hear this news. Katie was a sweetheart. My deepest condolences to her family.
Debbie Stafford
Coworker
November 12, 2020
Oh my God, I just heard. My heart and prayers go out to the family. Katie was one of the sweetest people I know. She only tried to make people happy.
Cindy griffin
Friend
November 12, 2020
Fly high angel
Cynthia Singleton
Friend
November 12, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. The Sevier’s
Stephanie Sevier
Friend
