Service Information Carter Funeral Home - Bryan Chapel 10512 Ford Avenue Richmond Hill , GA 31324 (912)-756-2222 Celebration of Life 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Carter Funeral Home - Bryan Chapel 10512 Ford Avenue Richmond Hill , GA 31324 Obituary

Kimberly Ellen Bishie, 59, passed away on January 4, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.

Kim was born on October 8th, 1960 in Savannah, Georgia to Robert Waverly and Lillian Constance Rosemary Jones.

As a lifelong Richmond Hill resident, she met the love of her life, Chris Bishie and was married for 34 short years. She was a devoted and loving mother of one daughter, Courtney Bishie Strickland, son-in-law, Scott Strickland and most PROUD Mimi of two wonderful grandchildren Raegan Cantley Strickland and William Slade Strickland.

At a very young age Kim developed a love for children that never diminished throughout her life. The youngest of 10 siblings, Kim became a proud aunt at the ripe old age of 6. She was excited about becoming an aunt for the first time and strongly proclaimed, "They better call me Aunt Kim." You would think that providing love, laughter and guidance to 48 nieces and nephews would be enough for one person. But alas you are mistaken, her heart is bigger than most and she welcomed the opportunity to serve the community and its youth, spending countless hours working with the Richmond Hill Recreation Department. She left a lasting impression and was an exemplary role model for the Richmond Hill youth and adults alike as a coach, umpire, timekeeper, and score keeper at hundreds of events and sports activities.

Her love of sports started as a young, proud Richmond Hill Wildcat team member, playing basketball, softball and cheerleading while in High School. Her love and support of Richmond Hill Wildcat sports continued throughout her life and she could often be found in the bleachers, rooting on her Wildcats at both home and away games. Her passion for sports didn't stop with the Wildcats though, as it extended to many years avidly watching her favorite basketball college team, the Duke Blue Devils. She watched nearly every game rallying her team to glory and maaaybeeee fussing about a lousy call or two.

She leaves behind an irreplaceable 17-year legacy at Pye Barker Fire & Safety and will be sorely missed by her co-workers. Her dedication, service and love for family and friends is evident in the large number of family and friends who are doing their best to console each other at her passing.

Kim is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Robert "Sonny" Jones, Annell Marie Jones, and Lynda Jones Champagne; and sister-in-law Judy Rabbitt Jones.

She is survived by her husband, Chris Bishie, daughter, Courtney Bishie Strickland (Scott); grandchildren, Raegan Cantley Strickland and William Slade Strickland; siblings, Phil Jones, Maxine Thorpe (Allen), Macky Jones, Wayne Jones, Keith Jones, David Jones and brother-in-law, Harold Champagne; and 48 nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 6 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel.

Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit





