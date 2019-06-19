PEMBROKE
Mr. Lamar Elbert Bazemore, 72, passed away at his residence on Sunday June 16, 2019. Mr. Bazemore was born on November 20, 1946 to the late Newman Everett and Nathalee White Bazemore in Richmond Hill. He enjoyed hunting and horses. Mr. Bazemore was formerly employed with Bendix Corporation as a satellite tracking technician and former appraiser for Bryan County Tax Accessors Office.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, William E. "Billy" Bazemore and Robert Everett Bazemore.
He is survived by one brother, Danny Ray Bazemore of Black Creek; four sisters, Hazel Lee of Black Creek, Sandra Cowart of Pembroke, Joyce B. Kemp of Savannah and Iris Lee of Pembroke.
No services are scheduled for Mr. Lamar Elbert Bazemore.
Published in BryanCountyNews from June 19 to June 26, 2019