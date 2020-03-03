Larry Curtis Stewart

Guest Book
  • "Keith and I are so sorry to hear about Curtis passing. He..."
    - Cookie and Keith Blocker
  • "Robbie & Family, Don and I are so sorry for your loss...."
    - Caroline Lindner
  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
    - Ed Cress
  • "Curtis wasnt just a coworker for the past 32 years, as soon..."
    - James Calhoun
  • "I'm very sorry to hear about what happened to Curtis. I..."
    - Jimmy Clark
Service Information
Carter Funeral Home - Bryan Chapel
10512 Ford Avenue
Richmond Hill, GA
31324
(912)-756-2222
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
J.F. Gregory Park
521 Cedar Street,
Richmond Hill,, IL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Larry Curtis Stewart, Jr., 59, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
Curtis was born in Savannah and lived most of his life in Richmond Hill. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a member of Big Bull Hunting Club. He loved his hunting dogs and considered them his extended family. He was the Hunt Master and President of Woodland Swamp Hunting Club, as well as a former member of Regal Hunting Club and Tranquilla Hunting Club. He taught his children how to hunt and fish at an early age. They had all three shot a deer between the ages of 7 and 10.
He was a hard worker and owned Stewart's Landscaping for several years. He also was a linehaul driver for AAA Cooper Transportation. He loved his family and friends. He lived life to the fullest and was looking forward to retirement to be able to spend even more time with those he loved. He had a great sense of humor. He will be deeply missed and will live in our hearts forever, as the legend that he was.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Larry Curtis Stewart, Sr. and Clara Ruth Beasley.
He is survived by his wife, Roberta (Robbie) Carter Stewart; two sons, Phillip Austin Stewart and Scott Perry Stewart; daughter, Faith Michelle Stewart; three sisters, Nannette Watts (Neil), Laura O'Coin (Daniel) and Julie Collins (Monty); and several nieces, nephews and other family members.
A Celebration of Life will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at J.F. Gregory Park, 521 Cedar Street, Richmond Hill, GA. The family kindly requests everyone to wear camo or fishing attire.
In lieu of flowers, please write down a fond memory of Curtis to place in a drop box at the Celebration of Life.
Published in BryanCountyNews from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.