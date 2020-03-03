Guest Book View Sign Service Information Carter Funeral Home - Bryan Chapel 10512 Ford Avenue Richmond Hill , GA 31324 (912)-756-2222 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM J.F. Gregory Park 521 Cedar Street, Richmond Hill, , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Curtis Stewart, Jr., 59, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

Curtis was born in Savannah and lived most of his life in Richmond Hill. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a member of Big Bull Hunting Club. He loved his hunting dogs and considered them his extended family. He was the Hunt Master and President of Woodland Swamp Hunting Club, as well as a former member of Regal Hunting Club and Tranquilla Hunting Club. He taught his children how to hunt and fish at an early age. They had all three shot a deer between the ages of 7 and 10.

He was a hard worker and owned Stewart's Landscaping for several years. He also was a linehaul driver for AAA Cooper Transportation. He loved his family and friends. He lived life to the fullest and was looking forward to retirement to be able to spend even more time with those he loved. He had a great sense of humor. He will be deeply missed and will live in our hearts forever, as the legend that he was.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Larry Curtis Stewart, Sr. and Clara Ruth Beasley.

He is survived by his wife, Roberta (Robbie) Carter Stewart; two sons, Phillip Austin Stewart and Scott Perry Stewart; daughter, Faith Michelle Stewart; three sisters, Nannette Watts (Neil), Laura O'Coin (Daniel) and Julie Collins (Monty); and several nieces, nephews and other family members.

A Celebration of Life will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at J.F. Gregory Park, 521 Cedar Street, Richmond Hill, GA. The family kindly requests everyone to wear camo or fishing attire.

In lieu of flowers, please write down a fond memory of Curtis to place in a drop box at the Celebration of Life.

Larry Curtis Stewart, Jr., 59, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020.Curtis was born in Savannah and lived most of his life in Richmond Hill. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a member of Big Bull Hunting Club. He loved his hunting dogs and considered them his extended family. He was the Hunt Master and President of Woodland Swamp Hunting Club, as well as a former member of Regal Hunting Club and Tranquilla Hunting Club. He taught his children how to hunt and fish at an early age. They had all three shot a deer between the ages of 7 and 10.He was a hard worker and owned Stewart's Landscaping for several years. He also was a linehaul driver for AAA Cooper Transportation. He loved his family and friends. He lived life to the fullest and was looking forward to retirement to be able to spend even more time with those he loved. He had a great sense of humor. He will be deeply missed and will live in our hearts forever, as the legend that he was.He was preceded in death by his parents, Larry Curtis Stewart, Sr. and Clara Ruth Beasley.He is survived by his wife, Roberta (Robbie) Carter Stewart; two sons, Phillip Austin Stewart and Scott Perry Stewart; daughter, Faith Michelle Stewart; three sisters, Nannette Watts (Neil), Laura O'Coin (Daniel) and Julie Collins (Monty); and several nieces, nephews and other family members.A Celebration of Life will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at J.F. Gregory Park, 521 Cedar Street, Richmond Hill, GA. The family kindly requests everyone to wear camo or fishing attire.In lieu of flowers, please write down a fond memory of Curtis to place in a drop box at the Celebration of Life. Published in BryanCountyNews from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for BryanCountyNews Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close