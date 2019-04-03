Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Lee Davis. View Sign



Mr. Lee Davis, age 96, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Hospice Savannah. Mr. Davis was born November 22, 1922, in Clyde, GA to the late Rad and Nina Proman Davis. Mr. Davis was a veteran of the United States Army having served during WWII at the Battle of the Bulge under General George S. Patton and was part of the recovery of his fellow soldiers killed at Normandy Beach. Mr. Davis was a farmer and pulped wood. He loved animals, enjoyed hunting and running his deer dogs. In addition to his parents, Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Gertrude Naomi Carter Davis.

Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Buddy and Teresa Davis of Ellabell; daughter, Barbara A. Butler of Ellabell; brothers, Richard Davis, Boyce Davis and Randy Davis, all of Richmond Hill; grandchildren, Billy Butler, James Davis, Marie Sanchez, and Tracy Law; 17 great grandchildren and 7great great grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews

Visitation will be held 6-8 P.M. Friday, April 5, 2019 at the funeral home

Funeral service will be held 11 A.M. Saturday, April 6, 2019 in the chapel of Flanders Morrison Funeral Home with Rev. Clay Loadman officiating.

Interment will follow at Lower Black Creek Cemetery with military honors.

To sign the online register, please visit

Flanders Morrison Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Lee Davis.



EllabellMr. Lee Davis, age 96, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Hospice Savannah. Mr. Davis was born November 22, 1922, in Clyde, GA to the late Rad and Nina Proman Davis. Mr. Davis was a veteran of the United States Army having served during WWII at the Battle of the Bulge under General George S. Patton and was part of the recovery of his fellow soldiers killed at Normandy Beach. Mr. Davis was a farmer and pulped wood. He loved animals, enjoyed hunting and running his deer dogs. In addition to his parents, Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Gertrude Naomi Carter Davis.Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Buddy and Teresa Davis of Ellabell; daughter, Barbara A. Butler of Ellabell; brothers, Richard Davis, Boyce Davis and Randy Davis, all of Richmond Hill; grandchildren, Billy Butler, James Davis, Marie Sanchez, and Tracy Law; 17 great grandchildren and 7great great grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephewsVisitation will be held 6-8 P.M. Friday, April 5, 2019 at the funeral homeFuneral service will be held 11 A.M. Saturday, April 6, 2019 in the chapel of Flanders Morrison Funeral Home with Rev. Clay Loadman officiating.Interment will follow at Lower Black Creek Cemetery with military honors.To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com. Flanders Morrison Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Lee Davis. Funeral Home Flanders Morrison Funeral Home

197 South College Street

Pembroke , GA 31321

(912) 653-4531 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in BryanCountyNews from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for BryanCountyNews Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close