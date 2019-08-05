Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Leland Dwayne Hughes. View Sign Service Information Masters Funeral Home 3015 Crill Avenue Palatka , FL 32177-5398 (386)-325-4564 Send Flowers Obituary

Leland Dwayne Hughes, Sr., 74, of Carrollton, GA passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Emory University Hospital Midtown in Atlanta following an extended illness.

Leland was born in Hodge, LA. He had formerly lived in Palatka where he graduated from Palatka Senior High School in 1962. He later went on to receive his Bachelor's Degree in Insurance from the University of Florida in 1967. Upon graduation from UF he entered the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Turkey during the Vietnam era. He lived in Savannah, GA from 1974 until 1997 where he worked at Dixon, Sheehan & Titus Insurance Company and HRH Insurance. He then moved to Carrollton, GA and retired from Carroll Realty & Insurance 8 months ago, after 21 years of service. Leland enjoyed gardening and fishing. He was an avid Florida Gator fan.

Preceding him in death were his parents, James Burnett Hughes, Sr. and Juanita Adcock Hughes; and a cousin, LaNeeta Beck.

Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Deborah Lawrence Hughes; a daughter, Krista Lynn Hughes of Carrollton, GA; a son, Leland "Dwayne" Hughes, Jr. of Arlington, TN; a brother, James Burnett "J.B." Hughes, Jr. (Susan) of Largo, FL; a niece, Brenda Ferebee (Jeb) of Tampa; and a cousin, Nolan Pate (Gwen) of Shreveport, LA.

The family will begin receiving friends 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 7th at Masters Funeral Home in Palatka. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial with military honors bestowed by the U.S. Air Force will follow in Palatka Memorial Gardens.

Memorial gifts may be sent to

Masters Funeral Home of Palatka is in charge of arrangements.

