Linda Harvey Davis, 74, passed away on Wednesday August 26, 2020 at Hospice House of Savannah.
Linda was born in Savannah, Georgia and graduated from Savannah High School. She went on to attend cosmetology school and opened Linda's Coiffures which was later renamed Family Hair Care. She was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church in Richmond Hill, Georgia.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy Harvey and Addie Loy Harvey; husband, Dwight Davis, III; and two brothers, Ronnie Harvey and Gary Harvey.
She is survived by her brother, David Harvey; children Dwight H. Davis, IV; Tiffany Davis Diehl and Brooks H. Davis; seven grandchildren; and one lifelong friend, Teresa Mims.
A memorial service was held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel.
Arrangements are provided by Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel.