Logan Durden
2003 - 2020
Logan Durden, 17, of Metter, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Statesboro. Logan was born on February 28, 2003 to Brock and Lila Morris Durden in Statesboro, and lived in this area all his life. Logan brought love and laughter to all who knew him, he hated to see people hurt, so he made it his mission to make others smile, if only for a moment. He attended Restoration Worship Center. He loved basketball, music, rapping and singing. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but will live on in the memories and laughs that were shared. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Ronnie Morris.

Left to cherish fond memories:

Parents: Brock and Lila Morris Durden of Metter

Siblings: Rachel Baker of Metter

Hannah Goode of Cobbtown

Joshua Goode of Atlanta

Jackson O'Donnell of Sylvania

Paternal Grandparents: Richard and Kay Durden of Richmond Hill

Maternal Grandmother: Janice Morris of Metter

Nieces and Nephews: Zoey and Chloe Goode

Jasper and Kayzlei Goode

Numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins also survive.

The family will receive friends beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Kennedy-Brannen Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at Restoration Worship Center with Pastor Tony Brown officiating. Logan will lie in state one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Lake Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic all CDC social-distancing guidelines of six feet between others will be encouraged. Masks are not required but recommended.

Pallbearers: Denny Johnson, Adam Durden, Joshua Goode, Kwan Washington, Kevin Googe and Donald Lockhart.

Kennedy-Brannen Funeral Home of Metter, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.

Published in BryanCountyNews from Nov. 2 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kennedy-Brannen Funeral Homes Metter Chapel
411 West Broad Street
Metter, GA 30439
(912) 685-9230
Memories & Condolences

November 2, 2020
Brock and family, you guys have been on my mind and in my prayers! My sincerest condolences.
~ Kathy Bodway
Kathy Bodway
Acquaintance
