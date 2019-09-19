Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loretta Fennel Pope-Westcott. View Sign Service Information Flanders Morrison Funeral Home 197 South College Street Pembroke , GA 31321 (912)-653-4531 Send Flowers Obituary

ELLABELL

Mrs. Loretta Fennel Pope-Westcott, age 57, passed away September 17, 2019 peacefully at Ogeechee Area Hospice. Mrs. Westcott was born in Savannah, GA on October 24, 1961 to Irene Sikes Fennel and Levi Mancon Fennel. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Glenn Fennel. Mrs. Westcott was a Unit Manager for Waffle House for 14 years and a School Bus Driver for the Bryan County Board of Education for 19 years. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, camping, fishing, bird watching, and spending time with her family and students. Mrs. Westcott was a member of Emmanuel Community Church where she was an accomplished pianist. But most of all, she enjoyed being a vessel of light through which Christ was able to shine and she touched countless lives through her compassion and overflowing love.



Survivors include her husband Sgt.1st class Gerald Westcott; Children Amy Butler, Leslie Pope, Sabrina (Paul) Kennedy, Annie Pope, Brigitte (Mike) Williams, Chris (Dianne) Westcott, Tasida (Josh) Molenaar; Brothers Jeff (Terry) Fennel and Quinton "Mo" (Kelly) Fennel; along with 15 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held Sunday, September 22 from 1pm-3pm at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home. Funeral service will be immediately following visitation at 3 p.m. in the chapel of the Funeral Home with Reverend Mitch Lynn to officiate. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Ogeechee Area Hospice for their excellent care and to the many kind words and support they have received from family and friends.



Published in BryanCountyNews from Sept. 19 to Sept. 26, 2019

