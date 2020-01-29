Lynda Combs, age 74, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.
Lynda lived most of her life in Savannah but has made her home in Richmond Hill since1997. She was a homemaker and former office manager for Kelly-Fischer Real Estate. She retired to become a full time grandma and babysitter. She loved to go shopping with her daughter Kim.
Lynda was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Tartt; her father, Paul Walton; and a brother, Paul "Skipper" Walton.
She is survived by her husband, Horace Combs of Richmond Hill; her daughter, Kim Butler (Brooks) of Richmond Hill; her son, Chris Combs (Steve) of Portsmouth, NH; her step-father, David Tartt of Savannah; her sisters, Marsha Pitaccio (Bernie), Monica Brown, Dorothy Lloyd; her brother, Matthew "Butch" Walton; and two grandchildren, Catelyn and Mallory Butler; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Richmond Hill Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Richmond Hill.
Published in BryanCountyNews from Jan. 29 to Feb. 5, 2020