Black Creek- Ms. Mallory Paige Traywick, age 18, passed away at her home, Saturday, July 11, 2020 after a four-year battle with cancer. Mallory was born in Savannah on July 27, 2001 to Rev. Tim Traywick and Joy Martin Traywick. She was the vice-president of the 2019 class of Bryan County High School, where she was a member of the Beta Club, Student Council, Spanish Honors Society, Bryan County High Golf Team and served as the chaplain for the BCHS Future Farmers of America. She was currently attending Georgia Southern University where she was training to become a speech pathologist. At GSU, she was involved with the Baptist Collegiate Ministries. Mallory was a volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House, was a youth counselor at Camp IAm and sang in the youth choir at her church, Christ Baptist Church in Ellabell.
Survivors include her parents, Rev. Tim and Joy Traywick of Black Creek; two sisters, Ashley Hendley (Trey) of Black Creek and Shelby Traywick (Drew Murphy) of Stilson; Aunts and Uncles, Byron (Debbie) Traywick, Jr. of Fleming Island, FL, Meloney (Gary) Atkins of Steinhatchee, FL, David (Susan) Martin of Walterboro, SC and Molly (Bill) Wright of Tybee Island; two nieces, Allie and Adleigh; her puppies, Wynette and Lacy and numerous cousins.
Visitation will be held 5-7 P.M. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home. COVID-19 mandate will limit the number of visitors in the building at any given time.
Funeral services will be held in the gymnasium at George D. Hendrix Park, 11 A.M. Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Interment will follow in Northside Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ciara Page, Mary Ruth Perry, Dylan Barnes (Mal's "BOO"), Colby Crawford, Jeremy Hammond, Trey Hendley, Drew Murphy, Christopher Taylor and Walker Wright.
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Ms. Mallory Paige Traywick.