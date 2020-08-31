1/
Margaret Elizabeth Hendrix
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Elizabeth Hendrix, age 76 years, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at St Joseph Hospital following an intense battle with covid 19. Margaret was born in Bulloch County to her parents, the Reverend James L. Hendrix, Sr and Mildred Hagan Hendrix. She lived on Colonel's Island for many years before becoming a long term nursing home resident of Magnolia Manor of Midway, where she lived at the time of her death. For more than fifty years Ms Hendrix was an active member of Midway Methodist Church where she served as a pianist. She was very intelligent, and talented as both a musician and writer, serving for some years as a human interest author for several coastal newspapers, including the Coastal Courier, Savannah Morning News, and Bryan County News. She was a graduate of Wesleyan College, the Louisiana State University graduate school, and later attended many classes at Armstrong State University. Ms Hendrix briefly taught elementary school in Liberty County, and also taught piano at several locations. In addition to a large number of cousins, nieces and nephews, she is survived by her three sisters and one brother: Margie Hendrix Barden of Thomasville, Georgia; Dorothy Hendrix Hope of Gainesville, Florida; Ruth Hendrix Garrard of Jacksonville, Florida; and, John W. Hendrix of Cumming, Georgia. Due to the risk of coronavirus, Margaret's Memorial Service is delayed until a later date. Her death was attended by Carter Funeral Home of Hinesville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in BryanCountyNews from Aug. 31 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carter Funeral Home - HINESVILLE
308 WEST OGLETHORPE BLVD
Hinesville, GA 31313
(912) 368-3780
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved