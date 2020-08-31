Margaret Elizabeth Hendrix, age 76 years, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at St Joseph Hospital following an intense battle with covid 19. Margaret was born in Bulloch County to her parents, the Reverend James L. Hendrix, Sr and Mildred Hagan Hendrix. She lived on Colonel's Island for many years before becoming a long term nursing home resident of Magnolia Manor of Midway, where she lived at the time of her death. For more than fifty years Ms Hendrix was an active member of Midway Methodist Church where she served as a pianist. She was very intelligent, and talented as both a musician and writer, serving for some years as a human interest author for several coastal newspapers, including the Coastal Courier, Savannah Morning News, and Bryan County News. She was a graduate of Wesleyan College, the Louisiana State University graduate school, and later attended many classes at Armstrong State University. Ms Hendrix briefly taught elementary school in Liberty County, and also taught piano at several locations. In addition to a large number of cousins, nieces and nephews, she is survived by her three sisters and one brother: Margie Hendrix Barden of Thomasville, Georgia; Dorothy Hendrix Hope of Gainesville, Florida; Ruth Hendrix Garrard of Jacksonville, Florida; and, John W. Hendrix of Cumming, Georgia. Due to the risk of coronavirus, Margaret's Memorial Service is delayed until a later date. Her death was attended by Carter Funeral Home of Hinesville.

