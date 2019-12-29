Mary Kathryn Reid Layton, 81, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at home.
She was born in Jasper, FL and lived in the Savannah area most of her life. She attended Richmond Hill United Methodist Church. She was a nurse for many years and had a successful business in Pensacola, FL, Layton's Craft Galleria.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Finis Ray Layton; and son, Tony Clifton.
She is survived by her children, Gene Clifton (Leann) of Savannah, Jane Moye (Tony) of Savannah, and Jeff Clifton (Renee) of Reidsville; sister, Bobbie Darsey of Roswell; brother, Herbie Waters of Ladson, SC; seven grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church in Savannah. The family will receive friends for one half hour before the service. Burial will follow in Bonaventure Cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.carterbryanchapel.com.
Published in BryanCountyNews from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020