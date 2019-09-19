Guest Book View Sign Service Information Carter Funeral Home - Bryan Chapel 10512 Ford Avenue Richmond Hill , GA 31324 (912)-756-2222 Send Flowers Obituary

RICHMOND HILL

Mary Hamilton Ware, 83, passed away on September 14, 2019 after a long illness at home in Richmond Hill, GA.

Mary was born on October 31, 1935 in Savannah, GA. She attended St. Vincent's Academy and Commercial High School in Savannah. She lived in Savannah and Swainsboro before opening a Sears store with her husband in Glennville and they later moved to Ohio where she worked as a Medical Office Manager. After retiring, they made Richmond Hill their home to be closer to family.

Mary enjoyed reading romance and mystery novels, doing crossword puzzles, cross-stitching, watching old movies, and playing Bunco with the original ladies of River Oaks Condos. She loved spending time with her family and traveling with friends to play the slots. She had a special place in her heart for her three chihuahuas, Little Mama I, II, and III. She was of Catholic faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen S. Hamilton and Mary Aurelia Branan Hamilton; husband, Bobby Layton Ware, Sr.; son, Samuel Keith (Bubba) Ware; sisters, Sue Benson and Barbara Riley.

She is survived by her son, Bobby Layton Ware, Jr. (Debra) of Richmond Hill; grandson, Bobby Layton Ware, III of Savannah; granddaughter, Amanda Whitney Ware of Myrtle Beach; sister, Patricia Strickland (Billy) of Garden City; brother-in-law, Richard Benson, Sr. of Savannah; sister-in-law, Judy Harper of Athens; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 3 – 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. Interment will follow in Burnt Church Cemetery in Richmond Hill.

Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at

