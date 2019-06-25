Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Melvin Padgett. View Sign Service Information Flanders Morrison Funeral Home 197 South College Street Pembroke , GA 31321 (912)-653-4531 Send Flowers Obituary

HAMPTON, SOUTH CAROLINA

Mr. Melvin Padgett, 75, passed away suddenly at his home in Hampton, South Carolina on Monday morning, June 24, 2019. Mr. Padgett was born in Swainsboro on June 5, 1944 to the late Frank Gordon and Ruth Slocum Padgett. He served in the U.S. Army where he served two tours of duty in Vietnam. Mr. Padgett enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, taking care of his deer, tending to his fruit, vegetable and flower garden and spending time with his family. He worked as a butcher for many years and was of the Church of God faith.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three brothers, Homer Padgett, Herbert Padgett and Lamar Padgett and four sisters, Dorothy Reese, Orene Mosley, Marilyn Allen and Earline Crosby.

Survivors include his loving wife, Peggy Ann Padgett; two sisters, Elizabeth Stephens of Bloomingdale and Opal Gay of Lyons; one brother, Oscar Padgett of Ellabell and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Flanders Morrison Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Clay Loadman officiating.

Burial will follow at Ellabell United Methodist Church Cemetery with military honors.

