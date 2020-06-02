Michael Roy Peters, 64, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 in Richmond Hill, GA.
Michael was born in Macon, MS to John Peters & Joy Hurt in 1955. He graduated from Central Academy in Macon, MS and continued his education at Scuba Community College and Mississippi State University. He worked as a General Manager for McDonald's Corporation for many years until his accident in 1991.
He overcame many obstacles related to his traumatic brain injury. He enjoyed several years with his mother in Daphne, AL before moving to Richmond Hill three years ago to live with his son. He was full of joy and loved spending time with his family, especially his three grandchildren. He was a follower of Christ and was an avid outdoorsman having been involved with Ducks Unlimited and other wildlife preservation groups.
Michael is preceded in death by his mother, Joy Hurt Peters.
Michael is survived by his son, Michael Ryan Peters and daughter-in-law, Amy Elizabeth Peters; granddaughters, Anna Elizabeth Peters and Olivia Rose Peters; grandson, Warren Michael Peters, father, John Robert Peters, Sr.; and brother, John Robert Peters, Jr.
Funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel with Reverend Jay Tucker of Richmond Hill United Methodist Church officiating. A walk-through visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be on Friday, June 5, 2020 in Michael's home state of Mississippi.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Craven, Dany Goldrick, Austin Seals, Rob Shepard, Josh Davis, JC Ballio, Brad Sykes, and Scott Powell.
In keeping with CDC social distancing guidelines, attendance in the funeral home is limited. The public is invited to join the service via Livestream at www.facebook.com/cfhbchapel2.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to Georgia Hospice Care, Post Office Box 15665, Savannah, GA 31416 or www.ghchospice.com.
The family of Michael Peters wishes to extend sincere appreciation for the care provided by Dr. Garner, Dr. Cobb, Dr. Pearson, Dr. Hemphill, Roxanne Spencer (RN), Mark Douglas (LCSW), Marcia Karriker (CNA), and Dennis Heimermann (Chaplain) of Georgia Hospice Care; Cindy Malloy and Andria Ballio (caretakers) of Richmond Hill United Methodist Church; and Dick Owens former Guardian at Litum.
Arrangements are provided by Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel in conjunction with Cockrell Funeral Home, Macon, MS. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.carterbryanchapel.com / www.cockrellfuneralhome.com.
Published in BryanCountyNews from Jun. 2 to Jun. 9, 2020.