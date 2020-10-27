Mildred S. Hughes, 85, quietly and peacefully passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at her home in Richmond Hill after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
In her early years, Mildred grew up in Richmond Hill where she graduated as class valedictorian and was known as a great athlete who loved being on the water. She went to work with the USDA Experimental Station in Fleming, GA until it closed. In her later life, she spent many years as a secretary at the Georgia DNR Game and Fish Division in Keller, GA. Afterward, she went on to work for the Bryan County School System until she retired. Of all the titles she held, her favorite was grandma. She enjoyed caring for her family and had a love for cooking, especially baking.
Mildred was preceded in death by her husbands, Henry Futch, Jr., and Talmadge Hughes, Jr.
She is survived by her three children, Gary Futch (Machiell), Earl Futch (Charlotte), and Diane Dudley (Richard); seven grandchildren, Joshua Futch (Ariel), Jeremy Futch (Abigail), Samantha Ruess, Matthew Futch, Jonathan Dudley, Jessica Dudley (Nick), and Jennifer Dudley (Jonathan); and seven great-grandchildren, Benjamin, James, Nathan, Knox, Paisley, Ryan-Marie, and Adalynn.
A "walk-through" visitation will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. Graveside services will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 in Oak Hill Cemetery with Reverend J.C. Wright officiating.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing will be observed in all locations and the wearing of masks is required.
Mildred's family wishes to thank her caregivers, Donna Pittman, Cynthia Clay, Dr. Wallace E. Holland, Jr. and staff, Richmond Hill Pharmacy and staff, and Amedisys Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607.
