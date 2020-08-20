Mrs. Miriam Elizabeth Kassel Potter passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020 in the comfort of her home with family at her side. She has been laid to rest at the family plot at the Bryan Neck Presbyterian Church Cemetery.



Brought up in the town now known as Richmond Hill, Miriam became a shining example of success through determination to follow her dreams. She had a wonderful career at Morris Multimedia. Miriam challenged herself to broaden her horizons traveling the world and experiencing many cultures through good food, the arts, and long drives through the countryside with her friend Judith Roales. Miriam explored over 100 international hotspots from Bucharest to Kuala Lumpur. From whale watching in Iceland to elephant riding in South Africa, Miriam always had a sense of adventure and let nothing stand in her way of fulfilling her dreams. Miriam Potter: daughter, sister, friend, wife, mother, grandmother, businesswoman and traveler.



Richmond Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store