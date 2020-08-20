1/1
Miriam Elizabeth (Kassel) Potter
1936 - 2020
Mrs. Miriam Elizabeth Kassel Potter passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020 in the comfort of her home with family at her side. She has been laid to rest at the family plot at the Bryan Neck Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Brought up in the town now known as Richmond Hill, Miriam became a shining example of success through determination to follow her dreams. She had a wonderful career at Morris Multimedia. Miriam challenged herself to broaden her horizons traveling the world and experiencing many cultures through good food, the arts, and long drives through the countryside with her friend Judith Roales. Miriam explored over 100 international hotspots from Bucharest to Kuala Lumpur. From whale watching in Iceland to elephant riding in South Africa, Miriam always had a sense of adventure and let nothing stand in her way of fulfilling her dreams. Miriam Potter: daughter, sister, friend, wife, mother, grandmother, businesswoman and traveler.

Richmond Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in BryanCountyNews from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences

August 16, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Melissa Dell
August 16, 2020
Dear Friend, I will soon cook a lobster in the coffee pot in memory of our outrageously great adventures. I will miss you always. Happy travels, and I will see you again soon.
Judith Roales
Friend
August 16, 2020
Patti , your mom was an awesome lady. We have you in our prayers and are happy your mom is finally at peace with our Savior. Sympathy to you and your family. Angie Miner Foss
Angie Miner Foss
