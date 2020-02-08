Hinesville
MSG Harry E. Culp (Unites States Army, Retired), 78, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020, in Fayetteville, NC.
A native of Independence, MO, he lived in Hinesville for 37 years. A Vietnam Veteran, he retired from the United States Army after 22 years of service. He was an avid fisherman.
He is survived by a son, Terrence Culp, and daughter, Tammy Banks (Lee); one grandchild and three great-grandchildren; three sisters, Ramona Cook, Joy Sands, and Kay Baker; one brother, Barney Culp; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 2-3 pm, Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel. Graveside Services with Full Military Honors will begin at 10 am, Monday, February 10, 2020, in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.carteroglethorpe.com.
Published in BryanCountyNews from Feb. 8 to Feb. 15, 2020