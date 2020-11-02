Nathan "Buddy" Cobb, Jr. age 64 passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at his home. Mr. Cobb was born in Bryan County on May 10, 1956 to the late Johnnie Fort Cobb and Nathan Cobb, Sr. He was a life-long resident of Pembroke and was a heavy equipment mechanic for Conex. Mr. Buddy was a member of the Baptist Faith and loved to hunt. In addition to his parents, Mr. Cobb was preceded in death by one sister, Sue Simmons and one brother, Jerry Cobb.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Rachael Warnell Cobb of Pembroke; one daughter, Jessica Cobb of Pembroke; one son, Christopher Warnell of Pembroke; brothers and sisters-in-law, Danny Cobb of Pembroke, Kenny Cobb of Pembroke, and Larry and Cheryl Cobb of Effingham County ; sisters and brothers -in-law, Joann and Rick Schroder of Hinesville and Gail and Leonard Arnsdorff of Effingham County; one grandson, Easton Brantley Cobb; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Debra Shuman of Pembroke, Patrick and Jan Warnell of Eden and Michael and Angela Warnell of Bulloch County.
Visitation will be held 5-7 P.M. Monday, November 2, 2020 at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held 11 A.M. Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in the chapel of Flanders Morrison Funeral Home with Rev. Dan Bryant officiating. Interment will follow in Lawrence Church Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 the funeral home will limit the amount of guest in the building at one time and ask that guest practice social distancing as well. Face mask are mandatory inside the funeral home.
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Nathan "Buddy" Cobb.