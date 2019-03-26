Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Neta Mae (Bazemore) Hagen. View Sign

PEMBROKE

Mrs. Neta Mae Bazemore Hagan, age 101, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Pooler Place. Mrs. Hagan was born in Screven County to the late Jesse and Jenny Scott Bazemore. She was a homemaker and long-time resident of Pembroke. Mrs. Hagan was a member of Pembroke Christian Church and enjoyed gardening. She was a wonderful cook and loved flowers and family visits. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hagan was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, John Sheppard Hagan; son, Dwayne Hagan; eight brothers and three sisters.



Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Donald and Nancy Hagan of Rincon and Robert Terrell Hagan of Pembroke; one daughter and son-in-law, Wanda and Gary Jefffcoat of Wildwood, FL; grandchildren, Brian and Michelle Hagan of Pooler, Alan and Diana Hagan of Williston, FL, Neta and Craig Bozman of Pembroke, Eric and Angi Jeffcoat of Estero, FL, Dawn and Lewis Young of Forsyth, GA, De and Kasey Hagan of Brooklet and Rachel Hagan of Chantilly, VA; and 11 great grandchildren.



Visitation will be held 6-8 P.M. Wednesday, March 27, 2019. at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home.



Funeral service will be held 2 P.M. Thursday, March 28, 2019. in the Flanders Morrison Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Mike Newman and Elder De Hagan officiating.



Interment will follow at Northside Cemetery.



To sign the online register, please visit



Flanders Morrison Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Neta Mae Hagan. PEMBROKEMrs. Neta Mae Bazemore Hagan, age 101, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Pooler Place. Mrs. Hagan was born in Screven County to the late Jesse and Jenny Scott Bazemore. She was a homemaker and long-time resident of Pembroke. Mrs. Hagan was a member of Pembroke Christian Church and enjoyed gardening. She was a wonderful cook and loved flowers and family visits. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hagan was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, John Sheppard Hagan; son, Dwayne Hagan; eight brothers and three sisters.Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Donald and Nancy Hagan of Rincon and Robert Terrell Hagan of Pembroke; one daughter and son-in-law, Wanda and Gary Jefffcoat of Wildwood, FL; grandchildren, Brian and Michelle Hagan of Pooler, Alan and Diana Hagan of Williston, FL, Neta and Craig Bozman of Pembroke, Eric and Angi Jeffcoat of Estero, FL, Dawn and Lewis Young of Forsyth, GA, De and Kasey Hagan of Brooklet and Rachel Hagan of Chantilly, VA; and 11 great grandchildren.Visitation will be held 6-8 P.M. Wednesday, March 27, 2019. at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home.Funeral service will be held 2 P.M. Thursday, March 28, 2019. in the Flanders Morrison Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Mike Newman and Elder De Hagan officiating.Interment will follow at Northside Cemetery.To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com. Flanders Morrison Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Neta Mae Hagan. Funeral Home Flanders Morrison Funeral Home

197 South College Street

Pembroke , GA 31321

(912) 653-4531 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in BryanCountyNews from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for BryanCountyNews Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close