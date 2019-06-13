ELLABELL
Miss Nicole "Nikki" Lorise Parrish, 30, passed away at her residence on Thursday, June 13, 2019. She was born on January 26, 1989 to Henry Lee and Brenda Sue Moore Parrish in Savannah. Miss Parrish suffered from birth with cystic fibrosis. She enjoyed painting with water colors, watching her birds and loved her cats Blackie, Big Boy and Sweet.
She is preceded in death by her twin sister, Angel Louise Parrish.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, Nicholas Parrish of Ellabell; two aunts, Wanda Price-Williams and Patricia Sherman and CAN, Shurica Johnson Carema.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home.
Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the Flanders Morrison Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Clint Sullens officiating.
In keeping with Nikki's wishes, cremation will follow.
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Miss. Nicole "Nikky" Lorise Parrish.
