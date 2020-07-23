Mrs. Ouida Elvie Owens, age 89, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at home within 2 hours of her husband of 72 years. Mrs. Owens was born in Pembroke, GA on March 2, 1931 to the late Dennis Gordon Smith and Zelma Mason Smith. Mrs. Owens was a 1948 graduate of Bryan County High School and later became the first female City Councilwoman in The City of Pembroke. She was a lifelong member of Pembroke United Methodist Church where she was a member of the United Methodist Women, choir, and served on many committees. Mrs. Owens was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family, cooking, growing flowers, and with friends from church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Terry A. McCoy; brother Artie Smith; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Herbert Ross Owens, Jr. and Lathia Owens; brother-in-laws Cecil Cribbs, Jesse Butler, Gene Cowart, Benjamin Blalock, and Glenn Wilson.

Survivors include her daughters Deborah Ann Owens and Marcia Owens McCoy; two granddaughters and their spouses, Tiffany M. and Joseph Walraven of Pembroke and Hannah M. and Randy DeLoach of Stilson; grandson and his spouse Jordon and Sarah McCoy of Pembroke; great-grandchildren Madelyn Walraven, Lily Walraven, Jeremiah Walraven, Emily DeLoach, Bailey DeLoach, LaRenne McCoy, Evan McCoy, and Liam McCoy; sisters, Elise Smith Cribbs of Spartanburg, SC, Annette Smith Butler of Pembroke, and Montene Smith Cowart of Pembroke; sister-in-laws Marie Lanier Smith of Pembroke, Nell Owens Blalock of Fayetteville, GA and Virginia Owens Wilson of Brooklet, GA; brother-in-law and sister-in-laws Sidney and Joan Owens of Baltimore, MD, Sonny and Jean Owens of Pembroke, and Richard and Bonita Owens of Ridgeland, SC.

The Owens funeral was delayed to ensure the safety of those who would like to attend. Family members are past their quarantine and contagious period. Visitation will be held 3-7 P.M. Friday, July 24, 2020 at Pembroke United Methodist Church.

Funeral service will be held 10 A.M. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Owens' home, 1425 Ash Branch Road, Pembroke, GA 31321 with Pastor Lelon Jeffers, Rev. Jesse France and Dr. Thad Harvey officiating. The service will be held outdoors. Face coverings are strongly recommended and social distancing is required.

Burial will follow at Northside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to

Pembroke United Methodist Church

Memorial Fund

PO Box 156

Pembroke, Georgia 31321





