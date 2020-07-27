Rusty,Whitney and Russell, Words can’t say how my heart breaks for you. I am so sorry for your losses. I was so proud when Patrice came into My Lisa’s life. You and Patrice treated her like family and she spoke very highly of Patrice. She loved Lisa and Lisa felt she was her 2nd mom always teaching her the ropes of the daycare. Patrice will be missed to all those that knew her. RIP sweet lady. Praying for the families.

Patsy Standard

Friend