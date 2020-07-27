Patrice Wade Black, age 59, passed away on Thursday, July 24, 2020 at her family home.
She was born in Greenville South Carolina and grew up on Isle of Hope, where she attended Isle of Hope Methodist Church. She graduated from Calvary Baptist Day School. She attended Armstrong State College, Santa Fe Community College, and Cambridge. She achieved a bachelor's in education as well as a specialist and master´s in Early Childhood Education. After marriage, she moved to Richmond Hill where she raised her three children.
She found joy in spending time with her family. Patrice enjoyed days at the beach or in the river, gardening, and teaching young minds. She was an avid sharktooth hunter. Her grandbabies were her pride and joy.
Patrice is preceded in death by her son, John Ward Black. She is survived by her husband, Rusty Black; her children, Whitney, Russell (Nicole), and daughter-in-law, Jessica; her beloved grandchildren, Aubrey, Jacob, Hunter, Kaidence and McKinley; her parents, Dr. John S. Wade and Betty Wade Brannan (Carson); her parent-in-laws, Herbert Black (Josie); sisters, Pamela Youmans (Roger) and Paula Finley (Donald); sister-in-law, Donna Harley, and several nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held. Donations may be made in Patrice´s memory to the American Heart Association
.