Patrice (Wade) Black
1961 - 2020
Patrice Wade Black, age 59, passed away on Thursday, July 24, 2020 at her family home.

She was born in Greenville South Carolina and grew up on Isle of Hope, where she attended Isle of Hope Methodist Church. She graduated from Calvary Baptist Day School. She attended Armstrong State College, Santa Fe Community College, and Cambridge. She achieved a bachelor's in education as well as a specialist and master´s in Early Childhood Education. After marriage, she moved to Richmond Hill where she raised her three children.

She found joy in spending time with her family. Patrice enjoyed days at the beach or in the river, gardening, and teaching young minds. She was an avid sharktooth hunter. Her grandbabies were her pride and joy.

Patrice is preceded in death by her son, John Ward Black. She is survived by her husband, Rusty Black; her children, Whitney, Russell (Nicole), and daughter-in-law, Jessica; her beloved grandchildren, Aubrey, Jacob, Hunter, Kaidence and McKinley; her parents, Dr. John S. Wade and Betty Wade Brannan (Carson); her parent-in-laws, Herbert Black (Josie); sisters, Pamela Youmans (Roger) and Paula Finley (Donald); sister-in-law, Donna Harley, and several nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held. Donations may be made in Patrice´s memory to the American Heart Association.

Published in BryanCountyNews from Jul. 27 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richmond Hill Funeral Home - Richmond Hill
8901 Ford Ave.
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-7575
Memories & Condolences

July 27, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers go out to your entire family. I’ll never forget Patrice telling me the “ Grayling” story. We laughed so much. Heaven gained a very precious angel. Love y’all lots!!! Grayling and Denise
Grayling and Denise Parker
Friend
July 27, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Pamela Roberts
Friend
July 27, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time
Mary Pearl
Friend
July 27, 2020
I know the past few weeks have been terrible but memories are always with you. Rest In Peace Patrice.
Sherri Burnsed-Connolly
July 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss, sending love and prayers to all of you.
Frank and Patsy Goodwin
Neighbor
July 26, 2020
Cecelia Schneider
July 26, 2020
Me and the girls are heartbroken for what yall are going through. My girls thought very highly of her. My prayers are with yall during this horrific time. God bless!
Tori, Chloe, & Kaleigh Nelson
Friend
July 26, 2020
Praying the strength of Christ will be among you now and always. May His love wrap always around you as you turn toward His light and grace each day!
Rev. G. Lois Harn Caster
Friend
July 26, 2020
Dear Rusty and Family, my heart hurts because of this horrendous turn of events that has befallen your family. You know how much Patrice was loved. She was a grand lady.
Dahlia Hood
Friend
July 26, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you Mr Black and family
Joyce and Torrance
Coworker
July 26, 2020
I am so sorry your family is going through so much. I always thought the world of Patrice. She will truly be missed. I'm praying for y'all to find peace.
Debbie Dubberly Thomas
Friend
July 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rachell Phillips
Friend
July 26, 2020
I met Patrice back when our daughters were in school together. Patrice was a wonderful lady. Whitney, My Thoughts and Prayers are with you and the rest of your family.
Susan Lindsey
Friend
July 26, 2020
To a friend of over forty years. What great times it was at Tybee. Over that forty year span, we lost contact. We all move on in life with our families and professions. The one thing that lasts the test of time, are memories. Your family has lost a daughter, sister , wife/mom and the one I know you enjoyed the most, Grandmother. But now they have gained a special lady that has earned her Guardian Angel wings.
Perry A. Zittrauer (Peppy)
Friend
July 26, 2020
'm at a loss for words as I write this. We have known each other for over forty years. We had some great times at Tybee during our teen years. We grow older and start families. Time passes without much contact, but that does not erase the fond memories of friends. I will always remember you as a true friend and the newest member of God's flock, who gained her guardian angel wings. God speed my friend.
Perry A. Zittrauer (Peppy)
Friend
July 26, 2020
Praying for you all !
May God grant each of you an extra measure of grace during this difficult time.
Perry and Jennifer Lynes
Friend
July 25, 2020
Rusty,Whitney and Russell, Words can’t say how my heart breaks for you. I am so sorry for your losses. I was so proud when Patrice came into My Lisa’s life. You and Patrice treated her like family and she spoke very highly of Patrice. She loved Lisa and Lisa felt she was her 2nd mom always teaching her the ropes of the daycare. Patrice will be missed to all those that knew her. RIP sweet lady. Praying for the families.
Patsy Standard
Friend
July 25, 2020
What can I say about Mrs. Patrice? I just found out that my favorite boss has gained her wings and gone to glory. Wow. I thank you for your love and teaching and respect. You will never be forgotten. Wish I could send some of you and Mr. Rusty favorite cake to you (lemon jello cake squares), but I'll think of you every time I cook it from now on. Rest on you beautiful angel. We loved you but God loves you best.
Victoria Turner
Friend
July 25, 2020
She was an amazing Lady!!! May Perpetual Light Shine Upon Her
Diane Sumero
Friend
July 25, 2020
We absolutely loved Mrs. Patrice! She taught Caden in pre-k and made such an impression on him. Our love and prayers go out to the family. What a sweet beautiful spirit!❤❤
DeeDee Chancey
Student
July 25, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss! You are all in my thoughts and prayers
Evelyn Neville
Friend
