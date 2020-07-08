PEMBROKE
Mrs. Restie Vallejera Driggers, age 48, passed away at her residence on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Mrs. Driggers was born in Agana, Guam on October 25, 1971 to the late Andres Reyes Vallejera and Mary Jane Wildormuth Vallejera. Mrs. Driggers moved from Guam to North Bryan County when she was 12 years old. She was a 1990 graduate of Bryan County High School and received an associate's degree in accounting from Ogeechee Technical College. Restie was previously the office manager at Triad Supply and Services in Lanier before spending over 5 years in sales with Owen Supply Company. She was a very active member of First Baptist Church of Pembroke. Restie taught third and fourth grade Sunday School; and was involved with Vacation Bible School, Girls in Action, Acteens, Royal Ambassadors, Virginia Warnell Circle and was a power point technician. Restie was also very involved in her community and was a member of the Pembroke Police Auxillary. She enjoyed crafts and loved her time with her family.
Survivors include her husband of 25 years, Donald N. Driggers, Sr.; sons, Donald N. "D.J." Driggers, Jr. of Pembroke; daughter, Sarah Edenfield of Statesboro; two brothers, Paul Vallejera of Eldora and A.J. Vallejera of El Paso, TX; two sisters, Susanna Wells of Chester, VA, Peggy "Andy" Jones of Houston, TX and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Groveland Cemetery at 10 a.m.
