Richard Adam Haymans, 37, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 in Luling, TX from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident. He left this world and went straight to be with the Lord.

Adam was born in Savannah, GA on September 22, 1981. He lived in Port Wentworth before moving to Guyton and has lived the last 6 years in Richmond Hill. He was of Baptist faith. He was a Sergeant in the Alpha Battery 1st 118th Field Artillery Regiment in the Georgia Army National Guard and was a veteran of the Afghanistan Operation of Enduring Freedom war. His unit held a record of shooting rounds with a 12 second interval. He was employed by NASS. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed motocross racing.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Milton L. and Rose Moore; and grandfather, Ernest Brooks Haymans.

He is survived by his wife, Gwen Haymans of Richmond Hill; children, Caleb Haymans, Bryce Duncan, Hayden Duncan, Logan Vance, and Adelynn Haymans; parents, Richard Lynn and Pamela M. Haymans of Guyton; sister, Teffany Reaves of Jacksonville; grandmother, Margaret C. Haymans of Savannah; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation will be from 5 – 8 pm on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 pm on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. Burial will follow with Full Military Honors at Richmond Hill First Baptist Church Cemetery.

Remembrances may be made to the , 727 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231 or

Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.



