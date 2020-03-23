Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Edward Boatwright. View Sign Service Information Flanders Morrison Funeral Home 197 South College Street Pembroke , GA 31321 (912)-653-4531 Send Flowers Obituary

Ellabell- Richard "Ricky" Edward Boatright Sr., age 57, passed away at his home Saturday, March 21, 2020. Mr. Boatright was born in Savannah September 28, 1962 to Edward Albert Boatright and Lillian Lucille Sims Boatright. He was a 1981 graduate of Savannah High School and played shortstop for the Savannah High Baseball Team. He was an outfielder for the 1980 Savannah City Baseball Champions and was state champion with the 1981 American Legion Post 135 Baseball Team. Mr. Boatright was a welder and pipe fitter for the local union 188 and was of the catholic faith. He loved to play golf and billiards.



Survivors include his sons and a daughter-in-law, Jordy and April Boatright of Rhode Island and Richard E. Boatright, Jr. of Ellabell; daughters and son-in-law, Ashly and Sy Raulerson of Black Creek and Crystal Boatright of Savannah; parents, Edward A. and Lucille Boatright of Ellabell; brothers and sisters-in-law, Gary and Lisa Boatright of Guyton and Eddie Boaright, Jr. and his wife, Tonya of Ellabell; grandchildren, Paiton, Knox, Maddox and Clayton; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.



Due to the current health crisis, a private family visitation and funeral will be held. Rev. Dan Bryant will officiate. Interment will follow in Lower Black Creek Cemetery.



