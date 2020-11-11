Ellabell- Richard "Ricky" Jerome Davis, age 71, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Candler County Hospital after a long illness. Mr. Davis was born October 11, 1949 to the late Jerome and Alvrie Smith Davis. He was a graduate of Bryan County High School and was a former employee of Goodwill Industries. Mr. Davis was a member of Olive Branch Baptist Church. Mr. Ricky loved to sing, read his Bible and mingle with people.
Survivors include his sister, Judy Davis Payne of Ellabell; one aunt, Blondean Smith Newman of Ellabell and numerous cousins, including his caregiver, Dwight Newman of Ellabell.
Visitation will be held 10 A.M. - Noon Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home.
Funeral service will follow at Noon with Dr. Lawrence Butler and Rev. Clint Sullens officiating. Interment will be in Lower Black Creek Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 the funeral home will limit the amount of guest in the building at one time and ask that guest practice social distancing as well. Face mask are mandatory inside the funeral home.
To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com.
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Richard Jerome Davis.