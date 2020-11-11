1/
Mr. Richard Jerome "Ricky" Davis
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellabell- Richard "Ricky" Jerome Davis, age 71, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Candler County Hospital after a long illness. Mr. Davis was born October 11, 1949 to the late Jerome and Alvrie Smith Davis. He was a graduate of Bryan County High School and was a former employee of Goodwill Industries. Mr. Davis was a member of Olive Branch Baptist Church. Mr. Ricky loved to sing, read his Bible and mingle with people.

Survivors include his sister, Judy Davis Payne of Ellabell; one aunt, Blondean Smith Newman of Ellabell and numerous cousins, including his caregiver, Dwight Newman of Ellabell.

Visitation will be held 10 A.M. - Noon Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home.

Funeral service will follow at Noon with Dr. Lawrence Butler and Rev. Clint Sullens officiating. Interment will be in Lower Black Creek Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 the funeral home will limit the amount of guest in the building at one time and ask that guest practice social distancing as well. Face mask are mandatory inside the funeral home.

To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com.

Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Richard Jerome Davis.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in BryanCountyNews from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home
197 South College Street
Pembroke, GA 31321
(912) 653-4531
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved