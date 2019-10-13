Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gamble Funeral Service 410 Stephenson Avenue Savannah , GA 31405 (912)-354-1616 Graveside service 2:00 PM Bonaventure Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary



RICHMOND HILL

Colonel Richard "Dick" Steven Kent, United States Army (Ret.), 79, of Richmond Hill, Georgia and husband of Barbara Oliver Kent, died Friday morning, October 11, 2019, at Hospice Savannah.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, he was a son of the late David Kent and the late Josephine Hauptman Kent. Colonel Kent was a member of Congregation Mickve Israel. He retired from the United States Army after 26 years of service. Colonel Kent was awarded the Silver Star and two Purple Hearts, and served in the Vietnam War.

Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Barbara Oliver Kent; one daughter, Kimberly Kent of Portland, Oregon; one son, Gregory D. Kent and his wife, Kimberly, of Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Lindsay Kent, Jahleel Heath, William Kent, NayNay Kent-Taylor and Brenna Kent; one sister, Marjorie Millman and her husband, Michael, of Short Hills, New Jersey, and nieces and nephews.

The funeral service, with full military honors, will be held at 2 o'clock Friday afternoon, October 25, 2019, at the graveside, Bonaventure Cemetery, conducted by Rabbi Robert W. Haas. The family will receive friends after the graveside service at a location to be determined.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Hospice Savannah - Post Office Box #13190, Savannah, Georgia 31416-0190.

Please share your thoughts about Dick and his life at

Gamble Funeral Service of Savannah is in charge of arrangements.

