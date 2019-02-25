Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rick S. Moore. View Sign

Rick S. Moore, age 71, passed away Friday, February 22nd, 2019 at home after recently being diagnosed with lung cancer.

Rick was born in New York. He lived the majority of his life in Nashville, TN and the last 31 years in Richmond Hill, GA. He worked for several large retail corporations before starting his own small business. He loved the challenges of retail sales, which led to the opening of Fanz Zone in 2004.

Rick loved the Lord and his family like no other. His grandchildren especially held his heart. He was always meeting someone new and would lend a helping hand when needed.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Gayla Moore; his son, Nathan Moore of Nashville, TN; his daughter, Jennifer Woodley (Josh) of Richmond Hill; his brother, Chuck Moore of Holladay, TN; his grandchildren, Catherine and Ian of Mt. Juliet, TN, Jackson and Addison of Richmond Hill.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, February 25, 2019 at Richmond Hill Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Corinth Baptist Church in Richmond Hill with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make donations in his memory to either the ( ) or ( ).

Funeral Home Richmond Hill Funeral Home - Richmond Hill

8901 Ford Ave. P.O. Box 999

Richmond Hill , GA 31324

(912) 756-7575 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in BryanCountyNews from Feb. 25 to Mar. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for BryanCountyNews Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.