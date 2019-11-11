BROOKLET
Mr. Robert Louie Scott, 73, passed away at his residence on Tuesday morning, November 5, 2019. Mr. Scott was born in Claxton to the late Tommy Jackson and Edena Mae Burnsed Scott on December 29, 1945. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War in Dengue; was an avid fisherman, hunter and loved spending time with his family. After his faithful service, Mr. Scott was a self-employed truck driver since the mid 1970's.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Christina Marie Scott.
Survivors include his loving wife of 40 years, Nancy Brannen Scott; two sons, Brian Scott and his wife Erika of Nevils and Robbie and Amy of Brooklet; daughter, Sandi Thompson and her husband Mike of Millen; brother, Linton Jackson Scott and his wife Dianne of Washington, GA; sister, Juanita Glisson of Ellabell; five grandchildren Nicole Martin, Bryson Scott, Alayna Grace Scott, Olivia Scott and Thomas Scott; great granddaughter, Caylee Martin.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Flanders Morrison Funeral Home Chapel
Burial will follow at Lower Black Creek Cemetery.
To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com.
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Robert Louie Scott.
Published in BryanCountyNews from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18, 2019