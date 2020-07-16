Robert Woodrow Wilson, Sr., 80, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
Bob was born on June 20, 1940. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Georgia Southern University and a Master's degree from the University of Georgia. He retired Georgia Regional Hospital and began a second career in Real Estate where he was successful in new home sales with ERA Southeast Coast Real Estate.
He was an Elder and member of White Bluff Presbyterian Church while living in Savannah and Richmond Hill Presbyterian Church after retirement. He also attended and was frequently a liturgist in the Historic Bryan Neck Presbyterian Church.
He enjoyed fishing, shrimping, and crabbing from his waterfront home. He also enjoyed working in his stained-glass studio and working on his family genealogy. He adored his family and was very devoted.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Mildred Gill Wilson; sister, Judy Wilson Rambo; and brother, Donald Wilson.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Elizabeth "Betsy" Martin Wilson; son, Robert "Woody" Wilson (Hollie); daughter, Pam Wilson Rossman (Dan); grandson, Bradley Rossman; granddaughter, Ashley Rossman; brother, Jerry Wilson (Ann); as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorial services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Richmond Hill Presbyterian Church. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating at the service will be limited to family only, the public is invited to watch the service via Livestream at www.facebook.com/cfhbchapel2
or listen to the service from their car at the church by tuning their radio to FM 99.3. Inurnment will follow in Bryan Neck Cemetery. Social distancing will be observed in all locations, and the wearing of masks is encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests remembrances be made to the Historical Bryan Neck Preservation Fund, 12965 GA Highway 144, Richmond Hill, GA 31324 or Hospice Savannah, Post Office Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416.
Arrangements are provided by Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. To leave a memory or share a condolence, please visit www.carterbryanchapel.com.