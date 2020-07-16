Betsy and Family



As a long time friend and high school and college classmate, I am saddened to hear of Bobby's passing. However, God needs good people. I am glad I had some time to visit with him in the last year. The entire family has and will be in my prayers. Just remember, God is Good and will see you through this if you will ask. Bobby was a good man and friend. I have many good memories from our high school and college days. Betsy, may God bless and comfort you and the family in this time of need. Love Ya, Stan

J. Stanley McCallar

Friend