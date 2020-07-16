1/1
Robert Woodrow Wilson Sr.
1940 - 2020
Robert Woodrow Wilson, Sr., 80, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Bob was born on June 20, 1940. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Georgia Southern University and a Master's degree from the University of Georgia. He retired Georgia Regional Hospital and began a second career in Real Estate where he was successful in new home sales with ERA Southeast Coast Real Estate.

He was an Elder and member of White Bluff Presbyterian Church while living in Savannah and Richmond Hill Presbyterian Church after retirement. He also attended and was frequently a liturgist in the Historic Bryan Neck Presbyterian Church.

He enjoyed fishing, shrimping, and crabbing from his waterfront home. He also enjoyed working in his stained-glass studio and working on his family genealogy. He adored his family and was very devoted.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Mildred Gill Wilson; sister, Judy Wilson Rambo; and brother, Donald Wilson.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Elizabeth "Betsy" Martin Wilson; son, Robert "Woody" Wilson (Hollie); daughter, Pam Wilson Rossman (Dan); grandson, Bradley Rossman; granddaughter, Ashley Rossman; brother, Jerry Wilson (Ann); as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorial services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Richmond Hill Presbyterian Church. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating at the service will be limited to family only, the public is invited to watch the service via Livestream at www.facebook.com/cfhbchapel2 or listen to the service from their car at the church by tuning their radio to FM 99.3. Inurnment will follow in Bryan Neck Cemetery. Social distancing will be observed in all locations, and the wearing of masks is encouraged.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests remembrances be made to the Historical Bryan Neck Preservation Fund, 12965 GA Highway 144, Richmond Hill, GA 31324 or Hospice Savannah, Post Office Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416.

Arrangements are provided by Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. To leave a memory or share a condolence, please visit www.carterbryanchapel.com.

Published in BryanCountyNews from Jul. 16 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Richmond Hill Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel - Richmond Hill
10512 Ford Avenue
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-2222
July 16, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Carolyn & Norm Waters
Friend
July 15, 2020
Friends at Molly's.
Betsy. I am so sorry about Bob. He was such a kind man. You all made a wonderful couple. God bless you and your family.
Debra Stewart
Friend
July 14, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of Bob's passing. I have so many wonderful memories of times we all shared in the past and his hearty laughter! May you and your family feel a full measure of the comfort and peace that passes all understanding now and in the days to come.
Love,
Susanna
Susanna Finn (Kirby)
Friend
July 14, 2020
Betsy, Our prayers and thoughts are with you. I am so sorry to hear of Bob's passing. The two of you have been the best neighbors we've ever had and we will sorely miss Bob. I know he is with God and at peace. With love,
Margie and Mike
Mike & Margie Gilmore
Neighbor
July 14, 2020
Our Deepest Sympathy to Betsy and the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you, as you are working through your grief!
Herbert and Jean Donnelly
Friend
July 14, 2020
Betsy and family,
My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. I remember him as happy, smiling and quiet. He was a pleasure to be around.
I know that he will be missed.
Linda Myers Harn
Friend
July 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Bob will be missed by many. Our heart goes out to you and your family
Donna Jimmie & Justin Norris
Friend
July 13, 2020
My deepest sympathy Betsy to you and your family
Debbie Vanbrackle
Friend
July 11, 2020
Sending our deepest sympathy to Betsy and the family. Bob will be missed by so many. He was a true southern gentleman! I will miss his family updates God bless and comfort you.
Bobbie and John Pezzuti
Family
July 10, 2020
The residents of Lincoln River neighborhood are blessed to have the Wilsons as wonderful neighbors. He was such a kind man who welcomed us when we moved in almost 2 years ago. Bob's passing is a significant loss. My family and I take comfort in knowing he was a man of faith in Christ who has now received his eternal reward. Prayers for Betsy and the family during this time. We love you!
Robbie & Bethany Norman
Neighbor
July 10, 2020
Betsy and Family

As a long time friend and high school and college classmate, I am saddened to hear of Bobby's passing. However, God needs good people. I am glad I had some time to visit with him in the last year. The entire family has and will be in my prayers. Just remember, God is Good and will see you through this if you will ask. Bobby was a good man and friend. I have many good memories from our high school and college days. Betsy, may God bless and comfort you and the family in this time of need. Love Ya, Stan
J. Stanley McCallar
Friend
July 9, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Remembering Mr Wilson , my children called him Uncle Bob, he was a wonderful friend and co worker. Unit 3 & 10 at Ga Regional. My prayers are with you.
Julie Smalls
Julie Smalls
Friend
July 9, 2020

Betsy, Jerry and I have you and your family in our prayers. We all grew up together and have special memories of Bobby. He was a wonderful man and we will miss him so much. My heart goes our to you . God bless you and comfort you. Love
























Barbara Estes
Friend
July 9, 2020
I express my sympathy for the family.
leslie miller
July 8, 2020
I express my sympathy for the family. Mr. Wilson was always pleasant and happy. I enjoyed talking to him at the meetings. He will be greatly missed by all. My love, thoughts and prayers.
Linda Harn
