Rodney "Steve" Hales, 69, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Southeast Georgia Health Brunswick Campus after a long illness.
Steve was born in Hartford, AL and raised in Dothan, AL. He lived 20 years in Richmond Hill before settling in Brunswick for the past 25 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. After the Air Force he worked with the Waffle House Corporation for 25 years, and most recently with Nalley Automotive. He was an avid fisherman and golfer.
He was preceded in death by his son, Carl Stephen Moore; and his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Rena Hales; children Mindy Galbreath (Larry) of Richmond Hill, Kim Graham of Austin, TX and Stephanie Guest of Hortense, GA; and special daughter-in-law, Tamika Moore of Brunswick; fifteen grandchildren, Steven Galbreath (Amanda), Joshua Galbreath (Mackenzy), Colby Galbreath (Tori), Brayden Galbreath, Sarah Knox, Morgan Graham, Ryan Mills, Bryson Guest, Jayden Guest, Mattox Guest, Zachary Moore, Osjha Moore, Avery Moore, Carlee Moore and Tryce Moore; two great-grandsons, S.J. and Brooks Galbreath; sister, Glenda "Sister" Howell; along with several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. Burial with Military Honors will follow at 12:00 p.m. in Chapel Park Cemetery in Brunswick.
Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.carterbryanchapel.com.
