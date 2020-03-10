Roger Gene Parker, age 84, was born November 21, 1935 in Ways Station, GA. Mr. Parker, Richmond Hill's Saltwater Cowboy, died March 9, 2020 at home surrounded by his immediate family.
Mr. Parker lived in Richmond Hill his entire life. He raised cattle on Ossabaw Island and was able to get a lease to keep his cattle on the island when ownership was transferred to the state. He continued raising cattle in Stilson, GA until his retirement.
Roger was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Parker; a sister, Vivian Callahan; brothers, Bobby Parker, Hollis Parker, and "Stanfield" Willie Parker.
He is survived by his oldest brother, Julian Parker of Cordele; son, Grayling Parker (Denise); granddaughter, Amanda Parker; great-granddaughter, Grey Esser; step-granddaughter, Jessica Kesler; two great-granddaughters, Savannah and Shelley; sisters-in-law; Runette Parker and Berna Parker; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family members, and loyal friends.
No arrangements are planned at this time in keeping with Roger's wishes.
Remembrances: Eleanor Grey Esser Education Fund, c/o The Parker Family, 3730 Fort McAllister Road, Richmond Hill, GA 31324 or to Hospice Savannah, P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416.
