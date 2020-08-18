1/
Roger Kim Threatt
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Roger Kim Threatt, 60, passed away at Brown Health and Rehab on Monday, August 17, 2020. Mr. Threatt was born in Deland, FL on February 5, 1960 to the late Robert Luther and Louise Reece Threatt. He was employed with Sherman Concrete for over 15 years as a mechanic and enjoyed fishing, watching television and spending time with family.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Sandra L. Smith.

Survivors include his loving wife of 19 years, Cindy Coleman Threatt; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert L. Threatt (Monty) and Johnny D. Threatt (Corine) all of Pembroke; four grandchildren, Jeremy Chassereau, Kimberly Brant both of Pembroke, Nathan Crider of Sylvania and Lana Moore of Statesboro and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Northside Cemetery with Doctor Lawrence Butler officiating.

To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com.

Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Roger Kim Threatt.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in BryanCountyNews from Aug. 18 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Northside Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home
197 South College Street
Pembroke, GA 31321
(912) 653-4531
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved