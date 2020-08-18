Mr. Roger Kim Threatt, 60, passed away at Brown Health and Rehab on Monday, August 17, 2020. Mr. Threatt was born in Deland, FL on February 5, 1960 to the late Robert Luther and Louise Reece Threatt. He was employed with Sherman Concrete for over 15 years as a mechanic and enjoyed fishing, watching television and spending time with family.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Sandra L. Smith.
Survivors include his loving wife of 19 years, Cindy Coleman Threatt; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert L. Threatt (Monty) and Johnny D. Threatt (Corine) all of Pembroke; four grandchildren, Jeremy Chassereau, Kimberly Brant both of Pembroke, Nathan Crider of Sylvania and Lana Moore of Statesboro and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Northside Cemetery with Doctor Lawrence Butler officiating.
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Roger Kim Threatt.