Rosie (James) Southard
1948 - 2020
Rosie James Southard, 72, born on January 4, 1948 in Honolulu, Hawaii, passed away on October 6, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Savannah, GA.

Rosie was married to her best friend, Lee for 52 years. They met and married within two months and were able to travel during his military career living in Okinawa and Germany. She and Lee had two children, daughter, D'Ve Wilkins (Barrie) and son, Donald Southard. She loved spending time with family playing games and sharing meals together. She would visit her daughter weekly to have lunch and just be together.

Rosie was raised by the beach and loved to spend time in the sun and being outdoors. Spending time in her greenhouse gave her great pleasure, she loved her many orchids and sharing what she knew about them. She belonged to the Orchid Society in Savannah and supported Veterans through the VFW center giving food and items as they needed. Her family and friends were especially important to her. All year she would collect gifts and give them to the people she loved, doing so was truly a blessing for her and made her happy. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, sister, aunt, grannie, and friend. She will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her husband, Lee Southard of Richmond Hill, GA; daughter, D'Ve Wilkins (Barrie) of Guyton, GA; son, Donald Southard of Eatonton, GA; two sisters, Frances and Mary Ray both of Oklahoma; one brother, Freddy; as well as several nieces, nephews, honorary grandchildren, and grand pups.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.carterbryanchapel.com.

Published in BryanCountyNews from Oct. 12 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel - Richmond Hill
10512 Ford Avenue
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-2222
