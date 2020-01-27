Roy Eugene Riggs, 53, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at St. Joseph's with his wife by his side.
Roy was born in Bulloch County on September 19, 1966 and lived most of his life in Savannah and Richmond Hill. He managed various towing companies in the area. He enjoyed riding his Harley, spending time in his man cave with his friends and wifey. He was always available, supportive, and willing to help those in need. His wife called him the "Highway Hero". He loved being with his family, cooking for and entertaining them and he will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Riggs, Sr. and Vera Tilley; grandmother, Nellie Bryson; and grandfather, Josh Riggs.
He is survived by his wife, Rosa Riggs of Midway, GA; niece and nephew, Connie and Dewey Bunch; numerous grandchildren and other family members.
Memorial services will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.
Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. To share a memory or leave a condolence please visit www.carterbryanchapel.com.
Published in BryanCountyNews from Jan. 27 to Feb. 3, 2020